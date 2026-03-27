Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New $627,000 Investment in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

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Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of COPX stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.09. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $99.99.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

See Also

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