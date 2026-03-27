Geremia Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Geremia Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,237,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 10.9% of Geremia Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,138,031,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,417,997,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,924,000 after acquiring an additional 291,280 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,628,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $178,941,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,548.75. This represents a 32.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of GS opened at $821.85 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The stock has a market cap of $242.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $887.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $847.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Autonomous Res reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $919.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on GS

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman has disclosed meaningful institutional exposure to spot XRP ETFs (reported ~$152–153M), signaling the firm’s active role in crypto ETF flows and potential asset?management/trading revenue from tokenized products. XRP ETF disclosure

Goldman has disclosed meaningful institutional exposure to spot XRP ETFs (reported ~$152–153M), signaling the firm’s active role in crypto ETF flows and potential asset?management/trading revenue from tokenized products. Positive Sentiment: Goldman?backed Canton Network linked with LayerZero to enable regulated cross?chain token transfers — a sign Goldman?aligned projects gaining traction and a potential long?term revenue angle in tokenization and institutional blockchain services. Canton links with LayerZero

Goldman?backed Canton Network linked with LayerZero to enable regulated cross?chain token transfers — a sign Goldman?aligned projects gaining traction and a potential long?term revenue angle in tokenization and institutional blockchain services. Positive Sentiment: Goldman was appointed financial advisor to Golar LNG for a strategic review — an example of advisory mandate wins that generate fees and bolster investment banking pipelines. Golar LNG strategic review

Goldman was appointed financial advisor to Golar LNG for a strategic review — an example of advisory mandate wins that generate fees and bolster investment banking pipelines. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s research activity is prominent across markets (raising/lowering targets and revising regional rate/earnings views), which is business?as?usual but keeps GS central to market narratives. Example coverage: price?target moves and Asia rate Outlook. Asia rate outlook

Goldman’s research activity is prominent across markets (raising/lowering targets and revising regional rate/earnings views), which is business?as?usual but keeps GS central to market narratives. Example coverage: price?target moves and Asia rate Outlook. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold roughly $136M of GS stock recently — a direct negative signal that can pressure sentiment and contribute to the share?price decline. Insider sales report

Multiple insiders sold roughly $136M of GS stock recently — a direct negative signal that can pressure sentiment and contribute to the share?price decline. Negative Sentiment: Former GS executives (including Lloyd Blankfein) and other sources warn of elevated private?market markdown risk — this raises concerns about write?downs or valuation stress in GS’s private?markets exposure and wealth/asset?management portfolios. Blankfein private markets warning Seeking Alpha

Former GS executives (including Lloyd Blankfein) and other sources warn of elevated private?market markdown risk — this raises concerns about write?downs or valuation stress in GS’s private?markets exposure and wealth/asset?management portfolios. Negative Sentiment: Goldman’s own research warns of an oil?shock economic hit (U.S. payroll losses, higher recession odds) and it downgraded India’s outlook — a macro backdrop and regional downgrade cycle that could hit trading volumes, M&A activity and fee revenue. Oil shock job impact India downgrade

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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