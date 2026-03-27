FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Sold by Sage Advisors LLC

Sage Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,871 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 1.2% of Sage Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,000. This represents a 8.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:FSK opened at $10.17 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.59 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 0.72%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 118.0%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

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