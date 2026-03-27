Mather Group LLC. Has $326.38 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,316,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,744 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises about 3.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $326,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 121,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 226,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 454,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,900,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6%

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0841 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

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