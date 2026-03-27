Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Purchased by Granite Group Advisors LLC

Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.3% of Granite Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.16.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $627.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $632.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.68. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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