Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Purchased by Granite Group Advisors LLC

Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.3% of Granite Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More Lockheed Martin News
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Media visibility: Jim Cramer’s endorsement/commentary pushed retail and momentum interest in LMT, helping lift sentiment toward the stock. Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Up After Jim Cramer Said It Could Be Bought
- Positive Sentiment: Big production/backlog boost: Lockheed announced framework agreements with the U.S. government to accelerate Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) output (reporting a multi-year ramp that management says will materially expand capacity), strengthening near?term revenue and backlog. Lockheed Martin Answers the Nation’s Call and Quadruples Precision Strike Missile Production
- Positive Sentiment: Pentagon framework deals: Reuters reports the Pentagon has reached framework agreements with major defense firms including Lockheed to ramp wartime production—an industry-level demand tailwind that supports higher defense-sector revenues. Pentagon says it will ramp up war supplies with defense companies
- Positive Sentiment: Program & production execution focus: Lockheed unveiled a Rapid Fielding Center to shorten prototype-to-production timelines—this could speed revenue conversion for new systems and improve competitive positioning. Lockheed Martin Reveals Rapid Fielding Center As Step Between Prototype And Full Production
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Susquehanna raised its price target on LMT to $740 and kept a Positive rating, giving institutional validation to the growth/backlog story. Susquehanna Lifts Price Target on Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) to $740, Keeps Positive Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Supply-chain & valuation watch: Coverage on Lockheed’s push into domestic rare?earth partnerships highlights strategic alignment with upcoming procurement rules (ban on Chinese-origin rare earths by 2027) but also raises questions about capex, timing and valuation expectations as the company scales supply-chain changes. Lockheed Martin Rare Earth Shift Tests Defense Growth And Valuation Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Space & partnerships: Lockheed participated in rapid-launch/space exercises with Firefly and showcased Terran Orbital (a Lockheed company) product expansion—positive strategic moves but smaller near-term revenue impact vs missile awards. Lockheed Martin, Firefly test rapid-launch capabilities in U.S. Space Force exercise
- Neutral Sentiment: Other market commentary: Sector pieces and aggregate analyst blogs highlight Lockheed among top defense names benefiting from higher defense budgets—supportive context but not new company-specific catalysts. 3 Defense Stocks to Watch as War Drags On, Spending Set to Surge
- Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated local news: Inclusion of unrelated regional executive awards (e.g., Red Rocks Credit Union CEO) has no bearing on LMT fundamentals. Red Rocks Credit Union CEO Darius Wise Named to 2026 Colorado Titan 100
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of LMT stock opened at $627.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $632.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.68. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
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