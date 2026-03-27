Mather Group LLC. Acquires 50,260 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $47,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.