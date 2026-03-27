Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Whirlpool (WHR)

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2026 – Whirlpool had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc..

3/16/2026 – Whirlpool was upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane to “neutral”.

3/13/2026 – Whirlpool had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Whirlpool was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

3/2/2026 – Whirlpool had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Whirlpool was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d)” to “hold (c-)”.

2/9/2026 – Whirlpool was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/2/2026 – Whirlpool had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Whirlpool had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

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Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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