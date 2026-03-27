Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,463 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $40,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,948,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,994,594,000 after buying an additional 564,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,118,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,391,000 after acquiring an additional 82,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,911,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,596,000 after purchasing an additional 495,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $925,531,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,729,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

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Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $168.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.54 and its 200 day moving average is $191.81. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $168.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 17.57%.The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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