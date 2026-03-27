Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 54.49%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Stock Performance

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 stock opened at GBX 29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.25. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 52 week low of GBX 27.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 31.

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Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Company Profile

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Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

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