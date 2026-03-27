NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Grove Bank & Trust’s 8th Largest Position

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.4% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.95.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reflection, an NVIDIA?backed startup building open?source AI models, is reportedly seeking $2.5B at a ~$25B valuation — evidence NVIDIA’s ecosystem is attracting large private capital and pushing U.S. alternatives to Chinese models. Read More.

Reflection, an NVIDIA?backed startup building open?source AI models, is reportedly seeking $2.5B at a ~$25B valuation — evidence NVIDIA’s ecosystem is attracting large private capital and pushing U.S. alternatives to Chinese models. Read More. Positive Sentiment: SLB expanded its collaboration with NVIDIA to build modular data centers and industry?specific AI models for energy, which supports incremental GPU demand outside hyperscalers. Read More.

SLB expanded its collaboration with NVIDIA to build modular data centers and industry?specific AI models for energy, which supports incremental GPU demand outside hyperscalers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry supply/demand dynamics and pricing power for AI chips are cited as structural tailwinds (ASML deal, chip price hikes) that bolster NVDA’s addressable market and margin outlook. Read More.

Industry supply/demand dynamics and pricing power for AI chips are cited as structural tailwinds (ASML deal, chip price hikes) that bolster NVDA’s addressable market and margin outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and sell?side shops are still bullish: some firms have raised multi?year EPS/target views and reiterated buy ratings, supporting the recovery thesis once headline risks clear. Read More.

Analysts and sell?side shops are still bullish: some firms have raised multi?year EPS/target views and reiterated buy ratings, supporting the recovery thesis once headline risks clear. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals and momentum are mixed — recent chart studies warn semiconductor momentum is weakening, which can amplify volatility even if fundamentals remain strong. Read More.

Technicals and momentum are mixed — recent chart studies warn semiconductor momentum is weakening, which can amplify volatility even if fundamentals remain strong. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Senators have asked Commerce to pause NVIDIA export licenses after DOJ charges in an alleged chip?diversion case, raising the prospect of tighter export controls to China and Southeast Asia that could hit sales. Read More.

Senators have asked Commerce to pause NVIDIA export licenses after DOJ charges in an alleged chip?diversion case, raising the prospect of tighter export controls to China and Southeast Asia that could hit sales. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Political scrutiny intensified after Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized NVIDIA as a potential AI “gatekeeper,” increasing regulatory and reputational risk. Read More.

Political scrutiny intensified after Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized NVIDIA as a potential AI “gatekeeper,” increasing regulatory and reputational risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A revived class action and a new lawsuit alleging $1B in undisclosed crypto?mining revenue add legal risk and headline volatility that can pressure the stock until resolved. Read More.

A revived class action and a new lawsuit alleging $1B in undisclosed crypto?mining revenue add legal risk and headline volatility that can pressure the stock until resolved. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a director disclosed a ~$38.5M sale of NVDA shares, which can signal profit?taking and contribute to short?term downward pressure even though insiders still hold large positions. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,401,616 shares of company stock worth $253,555,407. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $171.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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