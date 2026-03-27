Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Town Centre Securities had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

Town Centre Securities Price Performance

TOWN opened at GBX 117.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £49.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.08. Town Centre Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 104.03 and a 1 year high of GBX 150.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Ziff sold 25,000 shares of Town Centre Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124, for a total value of £31,000. Insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (the “Company”) is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

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