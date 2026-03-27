Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,119 shares during the period. Medpace comprises about 2.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $153,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Medpace by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Medpace by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.67.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $466.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.53 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 118.82%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.