Coin98 Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.28 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $29.87 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,998,884 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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