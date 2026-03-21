Optimism Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Optimism token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market cap of $259.18 million and $52.87 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Optimism has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,732.36 or 0.99893906 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,117,847,344 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimism and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
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