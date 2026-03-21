Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Shares Up 8.8% – Here’s Why

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.35. Approximately 10,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 10,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.16.

Enablence Technologies Stock Up 12.8%

The stock has a market cap of C$55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.76.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

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Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device. It also offers long delay lines, an optical component device used for laser locking, short-pulse lasers, and decoherence services. In addition, the company provides various customized design services.

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