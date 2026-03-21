GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $286.13 and last traded at $291.2910. Approximately 7,103,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,630,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.96.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Wolfe Research upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $374.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.12.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $300.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after buying an additional 65,595,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,570,000 after buying an additional 663,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,200,000 after buying an additional 312,880 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,731,000 after buying an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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