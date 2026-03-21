Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.36 and last traded at $37.0520. 21,208,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 25,096,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.
Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FDA approves higher?dose Wegovy (semaglutide 7.2 mg, “Wegovy HD”) with strong STEP UP trial weight?loss results (~20.7% mean weight loss); company plans a U.S. launch in April—this supports revenue and market share recovery vs. Lilly. Reuters: Novo Nordisk wins U.S. nod for higher-dose Wegovy
- Positive Sentiment: Chinese government official expressed support for Novo Nordisk’s continued presence and market cultivation in China—political goodwill could ease market access and reimbursement discussions in a major growth market. Reuters: China expresses hopes over Novo Nordisk’s presence in market
- Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NVO — could increase analyst attention and liquidity; impact depends on the firm’s stance and ratings (article linked). Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Novo Nordisk
- Neutral Sentiment: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals won an FDA approval for a rare genetic?obesity therapy—limited overlap with Novo’s mass?market GLP?1 franchise, so competitive impact is minimal. Yahoo/Finance: Rhythm Grabs A New Obesity Approval
- Negative Sentiment: An FDA warning letter flagged deficiencies in Novo’s pharmacovigilance reporting for serious/unexpected adverse events for GLP?1s (including Ozempic/Wegovy)—this raises regulatory scrutiny and potential compliance costs, which investors view negatively. Yahoo/Finance: FDA Letter Puts Novo Nordisk GLP-1 Risks And Valuation In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Patent expiry for semaglutide in India opens the market to low?cost generics (reports of Ozempic copies selling for ~$14) — this threatens international pricing and volume, particularly in large emerging markets. Financial Post: Ozempic Copies to Cost $14 in India
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure from Eli Lilly’s next?gen agents (retatrutide) and positive data for rivals are keeping investor concerns about market share and pricing intensity elevated. ProactiveInvestors: Lilly GLP-1 trial data and concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Semaglutide failed to show benefit in early Alzheimer’s at AD/PD 2026—this is a setback for potential label expansion beyond metabolic indications and reduces upside from new indications. Yahoo News: AD/PD 2026: semaglutide fails in early Alzheimer’s
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.56.
Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $163.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $1.2751 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 541.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,192 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,135,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 969,916 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,702,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,064,000 after purchasing an additional 717,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,842,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,211,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,659,000 after purchasing an additional 117,370 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.
The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.
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