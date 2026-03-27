Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,028,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,238,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,417,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,809,220,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GE Vernova by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,877,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,349,000 after acquiring an additional 51,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,375,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,481 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Glj Research boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. China Renaissance upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.52.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group upgraded GE Vernova to “strong?buy”, adding formal buy-side support that often boosts demand for shares. Zacks

Erste Group upgraded GE Vernova to “strong?buy”, adding formal buy-side support that often boosts demand for shares. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $960, pushing intraday buying and reinforcing optimism around turbine demand and margin leverage. Morgan Stanley PT Raise

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $960, pushing intraday buying and reinforcing optimism around turbine demand and margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova continues to be cast as a key supplier for AI/data?center power needs — thematic coverage (MarketBeat, Zacks) supports a growth narrative tied to renewables, grid upgrades and turbines, which can lift medium?term revenue visibility. MarketBeat AI Demand Story

GE Vernova continues to be cast as a key supplier for AI/data?center power needs — thematic coverage (MarketBeat, Zacks) supports a growth narrative tied to renewables, grid upgrades and turbines, which can lift medium?term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Reports of institutional buying and inflows into S&P?linked energy funds increase potential share demand and liquidity for GEV. FXEmpire Institutional Buys Kalkine: S&P?500 Fund Expansion

Reports of institutional buying and inflows into S&P?linked energy funds increase potential share demand and liquidity for GEV. Neutral Sentiment: Industry pieces comparing GE Vernova with peers like AES underline sector tailwinds (data?center PPAs, renewables) that benefit multiple names; useful for context but not unique to GEV. AES Data Center Demand (Yahoo)

Industry pieces comparing GE Vernova with peers like AES underline sector tailwinds (data?center PPAs, renewables) that benefit multiple names; useful for context but not unique to GEV. Neutral Sentiment: Routine market coverage and “outperforms broader market” headlines are amplifying momentum but are descriptive rather than new fundamental catalysts. Yahoo Market Coverage

Routine market coverage and “outperforms broader market” headlines are amplifying momentum but are descriptive rather than new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: several articles question whether upside is already priced in after a ~171% one?year surge, which could limit near?term upside and make the stock sensitive to any earnings/guide misses. Valuation Concern (Yahoo)

GE Vernova Trading Down 5.5%

GE Vernova stock opened at $872.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $799.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.16. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $948.38. The company has a market capitalization of $235.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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