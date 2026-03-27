Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Stock Holdings Lowered by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises approximately 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 112,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

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Airbnb Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $131.06 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $143.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,417 shares in the company, valued at $52,314,210. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $533,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,532.50. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,510 shares of company stock worth $55,107,650. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Airbnb

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $121.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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