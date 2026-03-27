Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of MDY opened at $613.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $662.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.02.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.5163 per share. This represents a $6.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

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