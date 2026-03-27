Sendero Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 24.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ASML by 75.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,482.50.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,329.50 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,547.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,400.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,163.91. The firm has a market cap of $522.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: SK hynix placed a record multi-year order (reported ~€7.9b / $8b) for ASML EUV machines, committing capacity that supports multi-year revenue visibility and cements ASML’s central role in AI/HBM and advanced DRAM production. SK hynix places record $8 billion order

SK hynix placed a record multi-year order (reported ~€7.9b / $8b) for ASML EUV machines, committing capacity that supports multi-year revenue visibility and cements ASML’s central role in AI/HBM and advanced DRAM production. Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target to $1,971 and issued a Buy, signaling analyst conviction in significant medium-term upside (nearly 50% above recent levels). Bernstein target lift

Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target to $1,971 and issued a Buy, signaling analyst conviction in significant medium-term upside (nearly 50% above recent levels). Positive Sentiment: High-NA EUV is moving into early adoption; analysts note this tech plus AI-driven demand and node transitions can materially extend ASML’s revenue runway and pricing power. High-NA EUV adoption

High-NA EUV is moving into early adoption; analysts note this tech plus AI-driven demand and node transitions can materially extend ASML’s revenue runway and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Commentary pieces highlight ASML’s near-monopoly on leading-edge lithography and a very large backlog, reinforcing the company’s exceptional margin and pricing leverage over peers. Fool prediction / backlog

Commentary pieces highlight ASML’s near-monopoly on leading-edge lithography and a very large backlog, reinforcing the company’s exceptional margin and pricing leverage over peers. Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with Applied Materials and other equipment suppliers are being published to help investors judge relative value and exposure, but they don’t change ASML’s unique tech position. ASML vs Applied Materials

Comparisons with Applied Materials and other equipment suppliers are being published to help investors judge relative value and exposure, but they don’t change ASML’s unique tech position. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong orders and upgrades, several pieces note valuation questions after a large run-up in the shares; investors may be taking profits or pausing to reconcile near-term multiples with longer-term delivery risks. Valuation concerns

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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