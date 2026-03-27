Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 333,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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Positive Sentiment: Technical/breadth indicators point to a possible countertrend rally that could limit further downside for the S&P 500 and support IVV if it re-accelerates. Read More.

Technical/breadth indicators point to a possible countertrend rally that could limit further downside for the S&P 500 and support IVV if it re-accelerates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earlier optimism about Iran ceasefire prospects lifted US indices; any return of that optimism would help IVV recover some losses. Read More.

Earlier optimism about Iran ceasefire prospects lifted US indices; any return of that optimism would help IVV recover some losses. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Idiosyncratic trading (e.g., Best Buy jumping on GameStop acquisition rumors) can cause rotation within the index but is unlikely to move IVV materially on its own. Read More.

Idiosyncratic trading (e.g., Best Buy jumping on GameStop acquisition rumors) can cause rotation within the index but is unlikely to move IVV materially on its own. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term themes such as dividend-selection interest exist, but they are less likely to change IVV’s near-term direction because IVV tracks the broad market rather than high-yield subsets. Read More.

Longer-term themes such as dividend-selection interest exist, but they are less likely to change IVV’s near-term direction because IVV tracks the broad market rather than high-yield subsets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation and a near-term Trump deadline for strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure have pushed oil higher and futures lower, a direct risk-off catalyst weighing on the S&P 500 and IVV. Read More.

Geopolitical escalation and a near-term Trump deadline for strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure have pushed oil higher and futures lower, a direct risk-off catalyst weighing on the S&P 500 and IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Micron’s slide into a bear market and sharp P/E compression highlights renewed selling in semiconductor/tech names, which makes up a large share of IVV and contributes to its weakness. Read More.

Micron’s slide into a bear market and sharp P/E compression highlights renewed selling in semiconductor/tech names, which makes up a large share of IVV and contributes to its weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro commentary arguing the AI-driven run may be peaking adds to negative sentiment for growth and software sectors, pressuring index-level returns. Read More.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.8%

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $648.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $683.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $700.97.

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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