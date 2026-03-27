Head-To-Head Analysis: SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE)

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) and Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Robin Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $227.83 million 0.90 -$27.84 million ($1.04) -7.29 Robin Energy $6.87 million 0.87 $1.05 million $0.20 10.60

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Robin Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEACOR Marine. SEACOR Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Robin Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

59.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SEACOR Marine and Robin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 1 1 1 0 2.00 Robin Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

SEACOR Marine presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.86%. Given SEACOR Marine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SEACOR Marine is more favorable than Robin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Robin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -12.22% -11.85% -4.76% Robin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SEACOR Marine beats Robin Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEACOR Marine

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SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 58 support vessels, of which 55 were owned or leased-in, and three were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third parties. It serves integrated national and international oil companies, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oil field service and construction companies, as well as offshore wind farm operators and offshore wind farm installation and maintenance companies. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Robin Energy

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Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.

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