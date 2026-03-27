Analysts Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Target Price at $12.86

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.8571.

UTZ has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $15.00 target price on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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Utz Brands Trading Down 1.4%

UTZ stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 745.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

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