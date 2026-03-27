Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Acquired by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.2% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $34,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,052,000. United Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $196.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average is $193.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $208.20. The company has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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