Mather Group LLC. Buys 41,898 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $79,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $82.01 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.3026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

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