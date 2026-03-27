Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 321.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,714.56. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,463.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,265.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,333.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,364.04. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,525.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 495.07% and a net margin of 21.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.41 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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