Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 223,067 Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 223,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,000. Dutch Bros comprises approximately 1.4% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BROS. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 0.8% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 31.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 6.6%

NYSE BROS opened at $47.97 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $443.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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