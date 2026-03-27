Stephens Consulting LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 0.6% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

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Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $194.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.37.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $644,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,300. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Korean Air announced plans to buy 103 Boeing planes through 2039 (about $36.2B list value), which strengthens Boeing’s long-term commercial backlog and supports future revenue visibility. Korean Air order

Korean Air announced plans to buy 103 Boeing planes through 2039 (about $36.2B list value), which strengthens Boeing’s long-term commercial backlog and supports future revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: The FAA cleared the Boeing 777-9 to enter the fourth and final phase of certification — a key step toward first deliveries and the cash-flow test for the delayed 777X program. That progress can be a catalyst for upside if Boeing meets certification and delivery milestones. FAA 777-9 certification

The FAA cleared the Boeing 777-9 to enter the fourth and final phase of certification — a key step toward first deliveries and the cash-flow test for the delayed 777X program. That progress can be a catalyst for upside if Boeing meets certification and delivery milestones. Positive Sentiment: Hedge funds and some analysts are adding to positions—Tigress Financial raised its price target to $290 and commentators including Jim Cramer have called BA a buy—supporting sentiment among institutional investors. These endorsements can stabilize flows into the stock. Tigress price target Jim Cramer comment Hedge funds loading up

Hedge funds and some analysts are adding to positions—Tigress Financial raised its price target to $290 and commentators including Jim Cramer have called BA a buy—supporting sentiment among institutional investors. These endorsements can stabilize flows into the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Space and defense activity creates ancillary opportunities—Artemis/Gateway dynamics and broader defense spending could benefit certain Boeing units, but government program timing and pauses add uncertainty. Investors should view space-related headlines as longer-term, program-specific exposures rather than immediate earnings drivers. NASA/Artemis coverage

Space and defense activity creates ancillary opportunities—Artemis/Gateway dynamics and broader defense spending could benefit certain Boeing units, but government program timing and pauses add uncertainty. Investors should view space-related headlines as longer-term, program-specific exposures rather than immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: Boeing lost a China Eastern order to Airbus, and coverage highlights that the stock slid despite other big orders — investors worry about market share in key international markets and near-term revenue mix. That competitive loss is a key reason for today’s selling pressure. TipRanks: lost deal to Airbus

Boeing lost a China Eastern order to Airbus, and coverage highlights that the stock slid despite other big orders — investors worry about market share in key international markets and near-term revenue mix. That competitive loss is a key reason for today’s selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing scrutiny of widebody program execution and contract adjustments (noted alongside the FAA update) keeps delivery and margin risk in focus — investors may punish BA on any hint of further delays or cost overruns. Delivery/execution scrutiny

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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