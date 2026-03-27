Mather Group LLC. Has $205.95 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,780,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,484 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 2.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $205,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,854,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,583 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,589,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,099 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 52,212,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,588,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,406,000 after purchasing an additional 86,547 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 555,771 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.8%

SPTL opened at $26.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

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