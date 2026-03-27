Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 444.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $14,828,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

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Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of MNST opened at $71.98 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.73 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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