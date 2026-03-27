Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XME. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth about $509,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 19,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.52. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $135.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

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