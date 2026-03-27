Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,810,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,792 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 14.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,363,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 285.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 385,822 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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