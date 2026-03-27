Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 9,166 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $123.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day moving average of $122.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $133.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

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