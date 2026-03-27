Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New Investment in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. $NIC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.19% of Nicolet Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3,940.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $495,754.38. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,970.28. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,036 shares of company stock worth $1,992,022. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIC opened at $147.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.90 and a 1 year high of $163.11.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $103.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.67 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank, it provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations across northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company’s branch network, digital banking platform and commercial lending centers support its focus on community banking and regional growth.

The company offers deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

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