SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $400.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $455.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.38. The firm has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $509.70.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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