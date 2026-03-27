Zacks Research Upgrades Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ:GENB) to “Hold”

Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ:GENB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GENB. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Generate Biomedicines in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Generate Biomedicines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Generate Biomedicines in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generate Biomedicines in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generate Biomedicines in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

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About Generate Biomedicines

NASDAQ:GENB opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Generate Biomedicines has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.32.

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Generate Biomedicines, Inc (NASDAQ: GENB) is a biotechnology company that applies machine learning and generative artificial intelligence to the design and discovery of novel therapeutics. The company develops computational platforms to create and optimize protein sequences and biological molecules with the goal of producing new medicines across a range of modalities. Its core activities center on algorithm-driven design, iterative experimental validation, and the translation of computational outputs into candidate therapeutic molecules.

Generate’s technology combines advanced computational models with high-throughput laboratory methods to accelerate discovery and improve the likelihood of producing viable drug candidates.

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