iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 34.0% of NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,427,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,373,294,000 after purchasing an additional 939,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,455,000 after acquiring an additional 201,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,936 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,735,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,714,000 after acquiring an additional 505,293 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,201,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,403,000 after purchasing an additional 601,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $648.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $683.41 and its 200 day moving average is $679.81.

Trending Headlines about iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Positive Sentiment: Technical/breadth indicators point to a possible countertrend rally that could limit further downside for the S&P 500 and support IVV if it re-accelerates. Read More.

Technical/breadth indicators point to a possible countertrend rally that could limit further downside for the S&P 500 and support IVV if it re-accelerates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earlier optimism about Iran ceasefire prospects lifted US indices; any return of that optimism would help IVV recover some losses. Read More.

Earlier optimism about Iran ceasefire prospects lifted US indices; any return of that optimism would help IVV recover some losses. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Idiosyncratic trading (e.g., Best Buy jumping on GameStop acquisition rumors) can cause rotation within the index but is unlikely to move IVV materially on its own. Read More.

Idiosyncratic trading (e.g., Best Buy jumping on GameStop acquisition rumors) can cause rotation within the index but is unlikely to move IVV materially on its own. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term themes such as dividend-selection interest exist, but they are less likely to change IVV’s near-term direction because IVV tracks the broad market rather than high-yield subsets. Read More.

Longer-term themes such as dividend-selection interest exist, but they are less likely to change IVV’s near-term direction because IVV tracks the broad market rather than high-yield subsets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation and a near-term Trump deadline for strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure have pushed oil higher and futures lower, a direct risk-off catalyst weighing on the S&P 500 and IVV. Read More.

Geopolitical escalation and a near-term Trump deadline for strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure have pushed oil higher and futures lower, a direct risk-off catalyst weighing on the S&P 500 and IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Micron’s slide into a bear market and sharp P/E compression highlights renewed selling in semiconductor/tech names, which makes up a large share of IVV and contributes to its weakness. Read More.

Micron’s slide into a bear market and sharp P/E compression highlights renewed selling in semiconductor/tech names, which makes up a large share of IVV and contributes to its weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro commentary arguing the AI-driven run may be peaking adds to negative sentiment for growth and software sectors, pressuring index-level returns. Read More.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

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