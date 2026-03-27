TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC) and Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Free Report) and TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avenir Wellness Solutions and TIC Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avenir Wellness Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 TIC Solutions 3 2 2 0 1.86

TIC Solutions has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.60%. Given TIC Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TIC Solutions is more favorable than Avenir Wellness Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

56.0% of Avenir Wellness Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Avenir Wellness Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avenir Wellness Solutions and TIC Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avenir Wellness Solutions N/A N/A N/A TIC Solutions -5.69% -4.37% -2.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avenir Wellness Solutions and TIC Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avenir Wellness Solutions $40.23 million 4.69 -$66.95 million ($0.88) -2.82 TIC Solutions $1.53 billion 1.03 -$87.12 million ($0.54) -13.18

Avenir Wellness Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TIC Solutions. TIC Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenir Wellness Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avenir Wellness Solutions beats TIC Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avenir Wellness Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc., engages in the development of nutraceutical formulation and delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve efficacy and enhance wellness. It provides its products in beauty, health and wellness, and pet care categories under the Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips brand names. The company sells its products through drug and grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers. It also offers its products under private label to retailers and multi-level marketers, as well as DTC, via online website orders. The company was formerly known as CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. and changed its name to Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. in October 2022. Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.

About TIC Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Acuren Corporation provides critical asset integrity services in North America. Its activities include various nondestructive testing (NDT) solutions, such as radiography, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, penetrant testing, and visual inspection. Its NDT activities include inspection and evaluation of industrial equipment through various technology-enabled methods to ensure asset integrity, avoid accidents, and comply with regulatory requirements without destroying the asset or component. The company also provides market rope access technician solutions, including inspection and testing, as well as insulation, coatings and blasting, welding, pipe fitting, hoisting and rigging, and electrical services. In addition, its TIC service includes support from consulting engineers with in-lab destructive testing capabilities. The company provides support failure investigation, material selection, corrosion engineering, welding engineering, fracture mechanics, destructive testing, and chemical analysis. It serves a range of industrial markets, primarily chemical, pipeline, refinery, power generation, oilsands, automotive, aerospace, mining, manufacturing, renewable energy, and pulp and paper. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tomball, Texas.

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