Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) Head-To-Head Review

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) and Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Salon Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -19.43% N/A -8.90% Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tucows and Salon Media Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $390.30 million 0.47 -$75.82 million ($6.84) -2.39 Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Salon Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tucows.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of Salon Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tucows has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salon Media Group has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tucows and Salon Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 1 0 0 0 1.00 Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Salon Media Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Salon Media Group is more favorable than Tucows.

About Tucows

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Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Salon Media Group

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Salon.com, LLC, an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, culture, entertainment, sustainability, economy and innovation, technology, and business, as well as food, and health and science. Salon.com, LLC was founded in 1995 and is based in San Francisco, California. As of November 8, 2023, Salon.com, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Find.co.

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