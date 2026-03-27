SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.1250.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SURO Capital from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Capital One Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SURO Capital in a report on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SURO Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SURO Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of SURO Capital from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SURO Capital

SURO Capital Stock Down 2.7%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SURO Capital by 222.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in SURO Capital by 2,587.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SURO Capital in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SURO Capital in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SURO Capital in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSSS stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 54.37 and a quick ratio of 54.37. SURO Capital has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). SURO Capital had a net margin of 2,894.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million.

SURO Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SURO Capital Corp (NASDAQ: SSSS) is a closed-end management investment company that operates as a business development company (BDC). Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, SURO Capital provides capital solutions to lower middle-market companies across a range of industries. As a BDC, the company is governed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 and focuses on offering debt and equity financing to privately held businesses that may have limited access to traditional bank lending.

The firm’s primary business activities include originating and managing a diversified portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans, unsecured loans, unitranche debt, and equity co-investments.

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