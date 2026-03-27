SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,990 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,016,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,450.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,453 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 96,855 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,026.5% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,690,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.31.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

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