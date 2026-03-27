Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $278.33 and last traded at $275.46, with a volume of 437489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.89.

Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.26.

Vertiv Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $808,701,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $459,284,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Vertiv by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,749 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,110 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,210 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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