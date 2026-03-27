Analyzing CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) & Webus International (NASDAQ:WETO)

Webus International (NASDAQ:WETO – Get Free Report) and CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Webus International and CPI Card Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webus International 1 0 0 0 1.00 CPI Card Group 1 1 3 0 2.40

CPI Card Group has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 102.65%. Given CPI Card Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than Webus International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

22.1% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of CPI Card Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Webus International and CPI Card Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webus International $4.97 million 2.43 -$1.74 million N/A N/A CPI Card Group $543.53 million 0.29 $14.95 million $1.25 11.15

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than Webus International.

Profitability

This table compares Webus International and CPI Card Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webus International N/A N/A N/A CPI Card Group 2.75% -78.82% 5.13%

Summary

CPI Card Group beats Webus International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webus International

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Webus International Ltd. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of mobility solutions with artificial intelligence augmented online support and itinerary management support. The firm offers commute shuttle, customized chartered bus, packaged tour, and other services to customers. The company was founded on February 10, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards, including contact and contactless cards, plastic and encased metal cards, and Second Wave payment cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, as well as instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, and group service providers in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

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