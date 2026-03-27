LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

LXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore set a $51.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $46.77 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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