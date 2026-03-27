Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

SUZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Suzano in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Suzano in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Suzano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

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Suzano Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Suzano has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. Suzano had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suzano will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suzano

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 11,502.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Suzano by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Suzano by 16.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Suzano during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Suzano in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world’s leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano’s business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

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