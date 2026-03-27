iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Stock Position Trimmed by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.72.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

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