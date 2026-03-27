Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,886 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for about 1.0% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 358,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $26.27 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

View Our Latest Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single?serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single?serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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