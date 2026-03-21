VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 350.34 and last traded at GBX 357. Approximately 50,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 39,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.50.

VietNam Stock Down 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of £68.44 million, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 383.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 388.87.

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VietNam Company Profile

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Vietnam Holding (VNH) invests in high-growth companies in Vietnam, focusing on domestic consumption, industrialisation and urbanisation. Launched in 2006, VNH is a closed-end fund listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have high growth potential at an attractive valuation.

Vietnam Holding (VNH) has been firmly committed to applying sound sustainability criteria at the heart of its investment approach for ten years now.

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