Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

CATX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CATX

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4%

CATX stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 11,665.27%.The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Patient Square Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 1,132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 783,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 139.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 785,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 458,323 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 405,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.